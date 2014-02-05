By Emily Flitter and Jamie McGeever
NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 5 New York banking
regulator Benjamin Lawsky is seeking documents from some of the
biggest banks in foreign exchange trading, including Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and Barclays, a
source familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as a global
probe into possible market manipulation widens.
At least seven other law enforcement offices and regulators
internationally are investigating whether banks rigged the $5.3
trillion-a-day currency markets. Martin Wheatley, chief
executive officer of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, said
on Tuesday that his watchdog group's probe could extend into
2015, and that the allegations it is looking into are "every bit
as bad" as the Libor manipulation scandal.
More than 20 traders across Wall Street have either been put
on leave, suspended or fired since the foreign exchange
investigations were formally announced in October. Deutsche
Bank, the biggest foreign exchange trader in the world, fired
three New York-based currency traders, a source said on Tuesday,
and another in Argentina, a source said on Wednesday.
The probes are looking into whether senior traders at a
handful of big banks colluded via online chat room and messaging
services to manipulate benchmark foreign exchange rates, or
daily "fixings."
These fixings are a cornerstone of global financial markets,
used to price trillions of dollars' worth of investments and
deals and relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.
In Lawsky's probe, more than a dozen banks have been asked
for documents, including Barclays, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche, Goldman, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Societe Generale and Standard
Chartered.
Foreign exchange trading volumes have been falling in recent
months, in part because of the probes. On the Thomson Reuters
dealing platform, daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes
fell 11.5 percent in December to $92 billion, the lowest level
since the company started tracking the data almost four years
ago. Some of that decline may be due to dealers' handling more
of their trading in-house.
The top five banks in foreign exchange trading account for
about 50 percent of total volume, and the top 10, which also
include Goldman, Credit Suisse, RBS and Barclays,
account for almost 80 percent.