July 29 New York's banking regulator wants
government monitors placed in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank
AG and Barclays Plc as part of its
investigation into the foreign-exchange market, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
The New York Department of Financial Services notified
lawyers for the European banks this month that it wanted to
install a monitor inside each firm, based on preliminary
findings in the agency's probe, the Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/UzWqy1)
The state regulator this year joined a global probe into
possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency
market.
The New York investigators expect to reach an agreement soon
with the banks to install on-site monitors, the Journal said.
Deutsche Bank and Barclays have been selected to host
monitors because data collected point to the greatest potential
problems there, the Journal said.
Barclays declined to comment and Deutsche Bank did not
address questions about monitors.
"The bank is cooperating with those investigations, and will
take disciplinary action with regards to individuals if
merited," a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an email to
Reuters.
A spokesman for the regulator was not immediately available.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)