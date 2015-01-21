BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. National Futures Association (NFA) said on Wednesday it would tighten its requirements for leverage for foreign exchange deals for retail clients after last week's emergency rescue of broker FXCM .
Minimum security deposits would be 5 percent for the Swiss franc, and 3 percent for the Swedish krona and the Norwegian krone, the regulator said. The change would take place from Jan. 22 from 1800 EST (2300 GMT).
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.