(Adds background)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. National Futures
Association may change its rules for how much leverage retail
clients trading currencies can take on, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday, after last week's emergency rescue of broker FXCM
.
The Chicago-based NFA, which oversees the trading of retail
foreign exchange products, said any chances would be to make
sure that its leverage requirements were in line with those of
exchanges that trade currency products.
"Any changes to our rules do require board approval. NFA's
next board meeting is Feb. 19," the spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
Shares in retail currency broker FXCM lost two-thirds of
their value on Tuesday as the company laid out details of a
rescue loan after $200 million of losses on last week's shock
removal of the cap on the Swiss franc.
NFA rules allow a leverage ratio of 50 to 1 on transactions
in the Swiss franc, which means even a 2 percent move can wipe
out a client's position.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)