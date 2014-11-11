LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves fell to a 4-month low of $37.9 billion as of Nov. 7,
down 3.99 percent month-on-month after the central bank sold
dollars to banks to prop up the value of the naira currency.
Data published by the central bank on Tuesday showed the
reserves were at $39.55 billion on Oct. 10. In July they stood
at $37.89 billion.
Nigeria's central bank last week said it will continue to
defend the local currency, which has fallen 6 percent so far
this year on concerns about lower oil prices and an exit from
the local debt and equity markets by offshore investors.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Bate Felix and Mark
Trevelyan)