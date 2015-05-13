(In MAY 12 story, corrects to read benchmark interest rates,
not foreign exchange rates, paragraph 1)
May 12 U.S. Justice Department may reverse its
agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS Group AG
over manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
A Justice Department official said in March that banks that
have non-prosecution agreements over failures to police
transactions for criminal activity could see those deals
withdrawn.
UBS, along with four other main banking units, was expected
to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of
foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, and UBS
had been expected to resolve forex-rigging investigations by the
U.S. Justice Department as soon as this week.
Representatives from UBS and the Justice Department were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)