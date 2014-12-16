UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Formation 8, the venture-capital firm known for backing virtual-reality company Oculus VR, said it was beefing up its Asian operations by adding a partner in Singapore, investor Joel Sng.
By hiring Sng, Formation 8 hopes to stand out from the pack of U.S.-based venture capital firms by bringing more deals in Asia to Formation 8 portfolio companies, most of which are in the United States, said partner Brian Koo.
Most U.S. venture firms do not hire partners overseas until a later stage in their development. Formation 8 was founded three years ago and has just raised its second fund of $500 million.
Sng has since made a name for himself through relatively early investments in companies such as social-media service Facebook; the Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi; data-analysis firm Palantir; and gaming-technology company Razer.
Sng already has ties to Formation 8, whose Singapore business development office is based at a business incubator Sng founded. He has co-invested with Formation 8 firm in businesses such as Grabit, a robotics-based logistics.
"Being a part of a team is always more fun than working in solitude," Sng said in an email. He said he hopes to help Formation 8 invest in Asian companies at early stages. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Grant McCool)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.