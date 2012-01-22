Toni Frankenfield, from Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, signs a placard at the Joe Paterno statue prior to the NCAA football game between Nebraska and Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little/Files

Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, fired in the wake of a sex abuse scandal at the university, is in serious condition after health complications in recent days, a family spokesman said on Saturday.

"Over the last few days Joe Paterno has experienced further health complications. His doctors have now characterized his status as serious," a statement said.

The Paterno family said it would have no further comment on the situation and asked that its privacy be respected "during this difficult time."

Paterno disclosed on November 18 he had treatable lung cancer. He has been in and out of the hospital since then for treatment with radiation and chemotherapy, and after he fell at home in December and broke his pelvis.

Paterno, who has the most wins as a coach in major U.S. college football history, was ousted after a former assistant coach was charged with serial child sex abuse. University trustees fired Paterno because he failed to tell police what he had been told about the alleged abuse.

Longtime Paterno assistant Jerry Sandusky faces 52 counts of sexual abuse of boys over a period of 15 years, including some alleged incidents at the football complex on campus. Disclosure of the charges against Sandusky shocked the university and led to one of the biggest scandals in U.S. college sports history.

A Penn State graduate assistant testified to a grand jury that he told Paterno in 2002 he witnessed Sandusky assaulting a boy in the showers at the football building. Paterno said he passed the information on to his boss, then Athletic Director Tim Curley. But no one told police, and the abuse continued for years, according to prosecutors.

Trustees of the university fired Paterno on November 9 with four games remaining in the football season.

His ouster sparked demonstations by students who felt he was treated unfairly, and anger among some alumni. The two top officers of the university trustees stepped down this week.

University President Graham Spanier was fired along with Paterno, and Curley and a former finance official in the athletic department face charges of lying to a grand jury about the alleged abuse.

Sandusky is under house arrest awaiting trial on the abuse charges.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)