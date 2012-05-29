SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
May 29 FormFactor Inc raised its sales outlook for the second quarter, citing higher demand for its memory chips, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, now expects revenue of $50 million to $54 million. It had previously expected $43 million to $47 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FormFactor, however, warned that softness in the personal computer markets and economic uncertainty could hurt results in the second half of the year.
FormFactor shares rose to $6.50 in extended trade. They closed at $5.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer