(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
HONG KONG Feb 3 (Reuters Basis Point) - Bidding for
an around US$390m financing for Formosa Plastics Corp's
subsidiaries in China closed on Thursday, banking
sources said.
The loan, to be borrowed via four China-based subsidiaries
of Formosa Plastics Corp, has a tenor of five years.
Funds are for capital expenditure.
In July 2008, Formosa Plastics Corp's U.S. units -- Formosa
Plastics Corp USA, Formosa Plastics Corp America and Formosa
Plastics Corp Louisiana -- sealed a US$397m seven-year
amortising term loan. Margin was based on a leverage ratio,
ranging from 55bp to 95bp over Libor.
(Reporting by Sandra Tsui; Editing by Chris Lewis)