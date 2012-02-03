(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG Feb 3 (Reuters Basis Point) - Bidding for an around US$390m financing for Formosa Plastics Corp's subsidiaries in China closed on Thursday, banking sources said.

The loan, to be borrowed via four China-based subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Corp, has a tenor of five years.

Funds are for capital expenditure.

In July 2008, Formosa Plastics Corp's U.S. units -- Formosa Plastics Corp USA, Formosa Plastics Corp America and Formosa Plastics Corp Louisiana -- sealed a US$397m seven-year amortising term loan. Margin was based on a leverage ratio, ranging from 55bp to 95bp over Libor. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui; Editing by Chris Lewis)