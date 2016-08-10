TAIPEI Aug 10 About 100 activists protested in
front of Formosa Plastics Group's headquarters in Taipei on
Wednesday demanding it shut its steel project in Vietnam and
urged Hanoi to prosecute the Taiwanese firm for environmental
damage.
"Formosa: out of Vietnam", "We want the truth", chatted the
protesters, most of whom were Vietnamese.
The Vietnamese government said in June that the $10.6
billion steel project allowed toxic waste to enter the sea in
one of Vietnam's biggest environmental disasters.
Formosa, one of the communist country's biggest investors,
has pledged $500 million in damages and admitted its steel plant
caused massive fish deaths along a 200 km (124 mile) stretch of
coastline in April..
"The secretive 'settlement' announced by the Hanoi
government and Formosa on June 30 underscores the lack of
transparency in the handling of the environmental disaster,"
said activist Duy Hoang.
"Formosa is not the only party in this incident. The
Vietnamese authorities need to demonstrate greater transparency
and release its investigative report," he said.
The disaster unleashed months of public anger on social
media and on the streets of big Vietnamese cities.
Vietnamese environmental authorities said in July that they
were working with local officials in the Ha Tinh province to
investigate dry waste, belonging to the steel unit, that was
found dumped on a residential farm.
Formosa is one of Taiwan's biggest conglomerates. Its listed
units included Formosa Plastics Corp and Formosa
Chemicals & Fiber Corp.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Michael Perry)