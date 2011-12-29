SINGAPORE Dec 29 Formosa Petrochemical
Corp will embark on a maintenance schedule at its 540,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in the first half of 2012 to
complete safety checks ahead of a government deadline, a company
official said on Thursday.
The Taiwanese government had ordered Asia's fifth-largest
refiner to carry out comprehensive checks at its refinery in
Mailiao, Yunlin, after a series of fires hit the complex,
raising safety concerns.
Crude consumption wil fall because of the maintenance, but
the company will ensure steady oil products supply for term
customers despite the shutdown.
"The government wants us to stop certain units for
maintenance/inspection before end-September," company spokesman
KY Lin told Reuters.
"To comply with that, we will have all the required units
inspected within the given deadline."
Formosa's No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) is tentatively
scheduled to shut in February while the No. 3 unit will close
from April to mid-May, Lin said. Each of the CDUs has a capacity
of 180,000 bpd.
Formosa could shut a 27,000-bpd hydrocracker in the second
half of 2012 for a turnaround, but this will be before the
end-September deadline, Lin said.
Formosa's No. 2 CDU has been shut since the end of November
and is expected to restart in mid-January, he said.
Formosa shut an 80,000-bpd vacuum distillation
unit (VDU) and a 52,000-bpd VGO hydrotreating unit for 40 days
in December.
The company has extended the shutdown for one of its two
84,000-bpd residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC) until the
second half of January due to a delay in the shipment of repair
parts, he said.
In late July this year, the Taiwanese government ordered
Formosa to shut its entire refinery following the seventh fire
in a year.
One of two residue desulphurising units at Formosa that was
shut after a blast in July 2010 has not resumed operations, Lin
said.
