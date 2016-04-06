BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 Formosan Rubber Group:
* Says the company repurchased 1,220,000 shares of the company during Feb. 26 to March 30
* Says total purchase amount of T$21,665,454
* Says the company repurchased 8,691,000 shares of its common shares as of March 30, representing a 1.77 pct stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/wQGr
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing