April 6 Formosan Rubber Group:

* Says the company repurchased 1,220,000 shares of the company during Feb. 26 to March 30

* Says total purchase amount of T$21,665,454

* Says the company repurchased 8,691,000 shares of its common shares as of March 30, representing a 1.77 pct stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/wQGr

