TAIPEI, June 7 Formosa Plastics, one
of the world's largest makers of raw materials used in making
plastics, said on Thursday it is having a tough time gauging
customer demand for the third quarter because of volatile crude
prices and global economy uncertainty.
Formosa Plastics has cut its production and slashed
inventories given the adverse conditions, Chairman C. T. Lee
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Our customers have a hundred reasons for not asking for
delivery right now," Lee said.
The company is pessimistic about the outlook as weak U.S.
and Chinese economic data and Europe's debt crisis dragged Brent
crude oil to as low as $95 a barrel this week, the
lowest since January 2011. It was around $125 early this year.
Formosa Plastics, Formosa Petrochemical and two
other major listed units of the group recently posted May sales
totalling T$119.7 billion ($4.01 billion), down 16 percent from
a month earlier.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Kim Coghill)