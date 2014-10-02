BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Formpipe Software AB :
* Says Formpipe receives order from a Swedish municipality worth 3.8 million Swedish crowns
* Says of total order value, license revenues of 2.4 million Swedish crowns are recorded in Q3 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan