Nov 21 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish municipality worth 1.5 million Swedish crowns

* Receives a supplementary order on ECM product W3D3

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.9 million Swedish crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period