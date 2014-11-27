UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
Nov 27 Formpipe Software AB :
* Framework agreement with the Danish Prison & Probation Service
* Says framework agreement is valid for 4 years and has an estimated value between 35 and 45 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :