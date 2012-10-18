(Corrects name of European Credit Management to ECM in
paragraph 13)
* Formula One bond proves funds have deep pockets
* Direct lending poses a threat to syndication
* Underwriting junior capital remains tough
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - Formula One's USD1bn high-yield
private placement proves investors will lend large amounts of
cash to top quality businesses, even for aggressive dividend
recapitalisations, and could pose a challenge for banks if it
becomes a broader trend.
This sidestep of capital markets is not the best of news for
leverage finance bankers who are scrambling to recoup lost fees
from failed leveraged buyout auctions this year for companies
such as Birds Eye Iglo.
Formula One's second dividend deal of the year - that will
be paid to private equity owner CVC - follows a postponed
listing in Singapore that would have generated massive fees for
the banks involved.
The private placement has made up for some of that,
especially for the bond's bookrunner Goldman Sachs, which also
advised CVC on a stake sale and was a joint global co-ordinator
on the IPO.
But the willingness of investors to lend on this scale
should concern bankers.
What is more, this is not the first time in recent months
that financial sponsors have pre-arranged millions of euros of
funding from a growing investor base looking to fill a gap left
by the retrenchment in bank lending.
EMEA leveraged loan volumes totalled USD72.44bn in the first
three quarters, down 42% year-on-year, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic on loan volumes: link.reuters.com/wej33t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Banks' increasingly expensive and often limited underwriting
capacity has also provided a catalyst for this bypassing of
capital markets.
Earlier this year, for example, private equity groups
Blackstone and BC Partners pre-arranged a EUR650m private
high-yield bond to part-fund the buyout of Permira's Birds Eye
Iglo business.
"Directly lending is a threat to banks. Definitely. But it
probably has more to do with banks not wanting to underwrite
junior pieces of capital, and the cost of doing that," said one
banking source.
"A privately arranged deal is probably more expensive than a
public deal, but sponsors are not paying fees on a bridge loan
and they also lessen the risk of being left with the expense if
the market turns."
Formula One's seven-year subordinated dividend deal - one of
the biggest of the year - pays a coupon of 9.25%.
UNIQUE BUSINESS
Asset managers such as Alcentra, Babson Capital, ECM, GSO
Blackstone and Intermediate Capital Group have all raised new
funds to help plug the gap left by banks, but their focus has
predominantly been on mid-cap companies.
The size of the Formula One bond, therefore, has garnered
attention.
However, bankers remain convinced that trades of this size
will be the exception rather than the rule, and that capital
markets will in general fund the majority of big ticket deals
especially for senior secured debt.
Formula One's business is widely regarded as unique, with
exceptional cash flows and brand recognition that left investors
almost falling over themselves to lend to it.
Part of that confidence is driven by CVC's track record of
deleveraging the business, as well as its established
relationships with funds that participated in two separate share
sales, amounting to USD2.1bn, this year.
CVC reduced its stake in Formula One to 35% from 63.4% after
those deals to BlackRock, Waddell & Reed, Norway's Norges Bank
Investment Management and Ivy Investment Management.
Some of those funds, if not all, were likely to have bought
the bond alongside limited partners, market sources said.
CVC's flexible corporate finance strategy is impressive.
Especially so in an environment where the majority of
private equity firms are struggling to exit businesses bought at
inflated prices in the 2006-2007 boom days, as public listings
and merger and acquisition activity remain challenging.
"For high profile, well-known credits like Formula One,
there are a small number of investors that will write 100
million plus tickets," another banking source said.
But for larger transactions in particular, direct lending
would continue to be reserved for high-quality credits with
stable cash flows and a track record of deleveraging - like Iglo
and Formula One, he added.
That's not to say there is no place, or support, for
alternative asset managers. Bankers recognise the need for such
funds, especially as the high-yield bond market has a tendency
to seize up at times of heightened stress in the eurozone
sovereign crisis.
"The public bond market is there for the taking, but with
disintermediation from loans to bonds, direct lending offers a
different way of doing business, and banks should embrace the
change rather than ignoring it," the banker added.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex
Chambers & Julian Baker)