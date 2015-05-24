Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the Monaco Grand Prix, in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany reacts after winning the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates on the podium after winning the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates after winning the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany sprays champagne after winning the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

MONACO Nico Rosberg took a surprise hat-trick of Monaco Grand Prix victories on Sunday after Mercedes blew championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton's chances with a late pitstop while he was leading.

The result, with Hamilton third after leading for 64 of the 78 laps after starting on pole, slashed the Briton's lead over German rival Rosberg to 10 points after six of 19 races. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished second.

Hamilton's race unravelled when the safety car was deployed after Dutch 17-year-old Max Verstappen crashed heavily into the barriers. While the race leader pitted for fresh tyres, Rosberg and Vettel stayed out.

"I've lost the race haven't I," the disconsolate double Formula One world champion enquired over the team radio after rejoining in third place. "What's happened guys?"

