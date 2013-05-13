FRANKFURT/BARCELONA May 13 Prosecutors in
Munich have completed an investigation of Formula One motor
racing chief Bernie Ecclestone over allegations he bribed a
German banker during a 2005 business deal.
"The investigation against Mr. Ecclestone has been
completed," the Munich prosecutor's office said on Monday.
Under the German legal system, prosecutors need to decide
whether to press ahead with charges or drop the matter once a
preliminary investigation has been completed. Prosecutors could
also drop the proceedings in exchange for a "non penal payment."
The Munich prosecutor's office declined to comment on which
option it would pursue or when it would make a decision.
German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel and Saturday's
edition of Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Munich prosecutors could
decide whether or not to press charges against Ecclestone before
the end of the week, without citing sources.
At issue is whether Ecclestone bribed a German banker in a
business deal in which lender BayernLB sold a 48
percent stake in a Formula One holding company to CVC,
a private equity investor which Ecclestone was keen to see as a
new shareholder.
Ecclestone's lawyers at Duesseldorf law firm Thomas,
Deckers, Wehnert, Elsner, were not immediately available for
comment.
When asked whether German prosecutors had been in touch,
82-year-old Ecclestone, who spoke to Reuters at the Spanish
Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday, said: "I've not heard from
anybody. Let's wait and see what happens."
Ecclestone made payments to Gerhard Gribkowsky, BayernLB's
former chief risk officer, who has since been jailed for tax
evasion.
In June last year, Ecclestone denied the payments amounted
to bribes. Instead, he told a Munich court in November 2011 that
he paid Gribkowsky to "keep him quiet" after the German put him
under pressure over his tax affairs, and not to smooth the sale
to CVC.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has previously said it was
liaising with the German authorities to consider the allegations
made in the case and whether there was scope for investigation.
BayernLB had ended up with the Formula One stake following
the bankruptcy of the media empire of Leo Kirch. BayernLB
assigned Gribkowsky with the task of hiving it off.
CVC owned a 63 percent stake in Formula One, but has since
cut that to around 35 percent.
Ecclestone told Reuters last month that the company behind
Formula One could be floated in Singapore at the end of this
year. {ID:nL6N0DG3RF]