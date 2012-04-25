LONDON, April 25 Peter Brabeck, the chairman of
Swiss food group Nestle, has been lined up to chair Formula One
motor racing should it go ahead with a planned flotation in
Singapore, a source close to the matter said.
Brabeck, an Austrian, already sits on the board of the
Formula One holding company, Jersey-based Delta Topco Limited.
He would become chairman if the expected $2 billion initial
public offering proceeds.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which
owns 63.4 percent of Formula One, is looking to list part of the
motor racing business but would retain a stake in it.
Formula One has lined up six banks to work on a flotation
that could value the business at as much as $10 billion and
could take place in the first half of this year.
A stock market listing in Asia would allow Formula One to
tap into regional interest in international sporting brands.
Bernie Ecclestone, the 81-year-old commercial chief of
Formula One, is expected to stay on in his role after any
flotation.
Brabeck, 67, started work as a salesman for Nestle
in Austria, working his way up to the chief executive's role.
Both CVC and Nestle declined to comment.