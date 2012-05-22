EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON May 22 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners confirmed on Tuesday that investors Waddell & Reed , Norges Bank and BlackRock had paid $1.6 billion in cash for a 21 percent stake in the Formula One motor racing business.
"We look forward to working with our new partners over the coming years," said Donald Mackenzie, a managing partner at CVC, calling the investment great news for Formula 1.
CVC, which had owned 63.4 percent of the business, said it would continue to be Formula 1's largest and controlling shareholder. Formula 1 is exploring a flotation on the stock market in Singapore next month.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has