* F1 boss has recommended Singapore for IPO
* CVC likely to sell partial stake in IPO - source
* Formula One follows example set by Manchester United
By Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir
LONDON, March 21 Formula One chief Bernie
Ecclestone said on Wednesday he had recommended Singapore as the
best place to float the motor racing business, seeking to tap
Asian enthusiasm for international sporting brands.
Ecclestone, 81, stressed that he made the proposal, but a
decision on any flotation was up to CVC Capital Partners
, the private equity company that has owned a majority
of the business since 2006.
English soccer champions Manchester United also had plans
for a $1 billion flotation in the southeast Asian city state
last year but put them on ice because of market volatility.
The diminutive Ecclestone, a former driver and team boss,
has built Formula One (F1) - and with it his estimated $4.2
billion fortune - from a circuit for motoring enthusiasts into a
global enterprise that draws more than half a billion TV viewers
for its races.
It is banking on further geographical spread to keep its
revenues growing, with a return to the United States later this
year for a Grand Prix in Texas, after last year's inaugural race
in India, and Russia joins the calendar in 2014. It will also
race in Bahrain this year, despite continuing unrest, after last
year's contest was shelved following a bloody crackdown on
pro-democracy protests.
A flotation for F1 has long been mooted, but the issue is
made more urgent by the expiry this year of a confidential
commercial agreement between the rights holding company and the
teams whose cars compete in the 20-race series.
Ecclestone said the flotation plan was not linked to the
agreement with the teams and denied reports that Italy's Ferrari
, the sport's best known team, and current champions Red
Bull could be offered a stake in the business.
CVC, which owns 63.4 percent of F1, would continue to be a
long-term holder of the business, and the initial public
offering (IPO) option being explored is for only part of the
company, a source close to the matter said.
Britain's Sky News has reported that CVC has asked Goldman
Sachs to examine a placement of some F1 shares with a new
investor as a precursor to a formal Singapore IPO.
The Sky report put a potential valuation of over $10 billion
on the business. Goldman Sachs and CVC declined to comment.
A minimum 15 percent float in Singapore would make the deal
worth $1.5 billion.
ASIAN APPETITE
Sources have told Reuters that Manchester United has not
abandoned its plan to list in Singapore but that no decision has
been made on the timing.
United has a global fan base estimated at 333 million,
including many in Asia who follow the sport via live television.
Among F1 teams, only Williams has floated so far, with their
shares listed in Frankfurt since last March. Ferrari president
Luca Di Montezemolo said last year that the company had no plans
to list but might reconsider in a few years' time.
Singapore, which competes with Hong Kong for international
listings, became the venue for the world's first night-time
Grand Prix in 2008.
Investor reaction to such a listing could be difficult to
gauge as there was plenty of scepticism around Manchester
United's business and profitability when the club was preparing
for a public float last year.
"The same thing will apply to F1. At the end of the day it
depends on their profitability and whether they can generate
returns for shareholders," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at
SIAS Research in Singapore.
"But F1 has good branding and strong market share, and they
are probably one of the few players that could do racing events
to their kind of scale. That would probably put them on a better
foothold compared to Man U."
The F1 series had annual sales of 1.17 billion euros ($1.55
billion) and employs 200 people, according to the CVC website.
F1's revenue for the current season, which began at the
Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, will reach $2 billion for the
first time, said industry monitor Formula Money.
In a recent report, Formula Money added that new races in
the United States and Russia would help boost income from F1's
commercial rights by almost 50 percent to $2.9 billion by
2015.
COMPLEX AGREEMENT
Under the agreement due to be renegotiated, the teams are
believed to get half of F1's underlying core profit in prize
money. Ferrari gets an additional payment in recognition of its
status as the oldest and best known team.
The Formula One teams are no longer as united as they were,
with only seven of the 12 remaining as members of the body that
all of them had formed to act as their mouthpiece in
negotiations with the commercial rights holder and governing
International Automobile Federation, the other parties to the
Concorde Agreement.
The FIA, now run by former Ferrari principal Jean Todt,
ultimately owns the commercial rights but signed them over to
Ecclestone's Formula One Management in a 100-year deal in 2001
as part of a separation of commercial and regulatory activities.
The Paris-based body still has a say in any transfer of
ownership of the commercial rights, however.
Ecclestone did not travel to the season-opening Australian
Grand Prix but team principals in Melbourne said talks on a new
agreement were progressing.
"We are in discussions, and the discussions are going on in
the right way. But there is no more than that at the moment,"
said Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali.