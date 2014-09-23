(Corrects first bullet point to say EBITDA was 3.2 million euros in H1 2014 and -3.0 million euros a year earlier. The company corrected its statement. Links to corrected statement)

Sept 23 Formycon AG : * Says EBITDA amounted to 3.2 million euros in the first half of 2014 (first half of 2013: -3.0 million euros) * Says H1 turnover of 7.4 million euros (h1 2013: 0.2 million euros) * Says company expects to achieve positive EBITDA for the business year 2014

