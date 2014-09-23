BRIEF-Sunflower Phar sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to up 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 149.5 million yuan to 199.4 million yuan
(Corrects first bullet point to say EBITDA was 3.2 million euros in H1 2014 and -3.0 million euros a year earlier. The company corrected its statement. Links to corrected statement)
Sept 23 Formycon AG : * Says EBITDA amounted to 3.2 million euros in the first half of 2014 (first half of 2013: -3.0 million euros) * Says H1 turnover of 7.4 million euros (h1 2013: 0.2 million euros) * Says company expects to achieve positive EBITDA for the business year 2014
* Says Q1 net profit up 12.0 percent y/y at 293.9 million yuan ($42.63 million)