Nov 23 Julian Robertson, who made his name establishing his Tiger Management Corp as one of the world's largest hedge funds, took the helm on Wednesday at the private equity firm founded by Ted Forstmann, who died on Sunday.

The 79-year-old Robertson, a billionaire philanthropist, has been named chairman of Forstmann Little with responsibility for providing counsel on its three remaining portfolio companies, the buyout firm said in a statement.

Widely acknowledged as a hedge fund grandee, Robertson set up Tiger in 1980 with start-up capital of just $8 million and made it one of the industry's top firms by delivering average annual returns of 30 percent in funds whose assets peaked at $22 billion in 1998.

Robertson has also helped launch the careers of star managers like Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie and Lone Pine's Stephen Mandel.

Robertson closed his funds and gave his investors their money back a decade ago. He kept his hand in the business by offering many of his former colleagues -- the so-called Tiger Cubs -- money to start their own hedge funds.

With Forstmann Little being wrapped up, Robertson's main task will be getting the best exit for investors on its assets -- sports and modeling talent agency IMG, health club chain 24 Hour Fitness and ENK International, an organizer of trade shows for the fashion industry.

No plans exist to sell IMG before 2013, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. IMG Chief Operating Officer Michael Dolan has replaced Ted Forstmann as chief executive at IMG. [ID:nN1E7AL1XX]

Ted Forstmann, a pioneer of the leveraged buyout who took over companies such as Dr. Pepper and Gulfstream Aerospace and was credited with coining the term, "barbarians at the gate," for the buyout industry, died on Sunday of brain cancer. [ID:nN1E7AJ09A]

