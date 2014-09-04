UPDATE 3-Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook
* Videos visible online for 24 hrs before they were taken down
Sept 4 Fortec Elektronik AG : * Says FY 2013/14 EBIT amounting to 2.2 million euros, below that of last year of 2.4 million euros * Says FY 2013/14 turnover again increased to 45.4 million euros compared to
previous year's figure of 44.5 million euros * Says FY 2013/14 profit after tax decreased from 1.8 million euros
to 1.5 million euros * Says offers to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for FY (same as previous year) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Videos visible online for 24 hrs before they were taken down
April 25 AT&T Inc's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to lower equipment sales as customers held onto phones longer and rival wireless carriers offered new promotions on unlimited data plans, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Tuesday.