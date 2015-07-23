SYDNEY, July 23 Fortescue Metals Group
said it hit the high end of its forecast for iron ore shipments
in fiscal 2015, and planned to maintain a similar rate in the
current year.
Fortescue, which has criticised fellow iron ore miners Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton for
boosting production amid weak prices, said its shipments climbed
33 percent in the year to end-June to 165.4 million tonnes,
compared with guidance of 160-165 million.
The world's fourth-biggest seaborne supplier of iron ore
also said its break-even cost of production would remain steady
at $39 a tonne.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)