* Fortescue tops guidance on iron ore shipments
* Says will hold output at higher level
* Sees break-even cost at $39/tonne
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 23 Australia's fastest growing iron
ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has put the brakes on
further expansions, saying steel production in China has peaked.
The world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner, which has
criticised larger rivals for ramping up output despite soft
demand and slumping prices, reported shipments of 165.4 million
tonnes in fiscal 2014/15, up 33 percent on a year earlier.
While lower-cost miners BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto still plan production increases, Fortescue chief
executive Nev Power said the miner which first began producing
in 2008 would now hold output steady.
"We're choosing to maintain our production at about 165
million tonnes a year to maximise our margin," Power said. "We
don't see any point in driving additional production into a
market that's already fully supplied."
China's steel output fell by 1.4 percent month-on-month in
June and by 0.8 percent year-on-year, according to the World
Steel Association.
"We expect further monthly falls in China's steel output in
the second half, not least in response to prices falling to
new lows in recent weeks," said Caroline Bain, senior
commodities economist for Capital Economics.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slumped from $190 a
tonne four years ago to barely $50 today, and some analysts tip
prices could drop to $38 before year end as Chinese demand wanes
and supply continues to grow.
With most of its mine construction completed, Power said
Fortescue, which still has net debt of $7.2 billion, could mine
the same amount of iron ore in the current 2015/16 year for $1.4
billion less than last year.
This meant Fortescue could sustain a break-even cost of
production at $39 a tonne.
That is higher than Rio Tinto and BHP, but below smaller
producers, such as Atlas Iron and Arrium which
have been driven near-bankrupt by the collapse in price.
Power said growth estimates for Chinese steel production had
been overstated.
"Up until even 12 to 18 months ago... some of the big miners
were talking up 1 billion to 1.1 billion tonnes of steel demand
in China," he said. "But in fact it's plateaued at the 800
million-tonne mark."
Australian ore has also boosted its share of the Chinese
market by knocking out high-cost local producers, but Power said
this trend had now run its course, leaving importers to contend
with 150-200 million tonnes of domestic production.
BHP pushed fiscal 2015 production to a record 254 million
tonnes and intends to drive output another 7 percent higher this
year. Rio last week unveiled a sharp rise in quarterly output
and is targetting 340 million tonnes of annual production.
Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore miner, is
spending $16.5 billion on mine expansion work.
