By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 15 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group reported on Thursday its quarterly iron ore
shipments were virtually flat at 41.9 million tonnes, but the
miner said production costs were cut more deeply than its fiscal
2016 target.
The world's fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, which had been
aiming to lower its cash production cost to $18 per wet metric
tonne in a weak global market, said costs averaged $16.90 over
the quarter.
Fortescue shares were up more than 4 percent to A$2.25 at
2314 GMT.
"Our team is continuing to deliver sustainable cost
reductions through an unwavering focus on optimising every
aspect of Fortescue's operations," Chief Executive Nev Power
said in a statement. .
"This has resulted in production costs being driven lower
for the seventh consecutive quarter, down by 47 percent compared
to the September 2014 quarter,"
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI will average $50 in 2016 and 2017,
according to a median forecast of 17 analysts polled by Reuters
late last month.
Fortescue has recently traded off seven-year lows, which
analysts attributed to a period of stability in the iron ore
price at around $55 per tonne.
But at the end of the latest session, benchmark iron ore for
immediate delivery in China - Fortescue's main market - was
trading at $54.30 a tonne, down 1.1 percent from the prior
session.
The steel-making commodity has now lost almost 3 percent in
two days, reversing a four-day winning streak driven by
expectations of further Chinese stimulus benefiting steelmakers.
Also, Fortescue's debt of $6.6 billion remains a concern for
investors amid rumours it was close to selling some assets or
taking on new equity partners.
The company stated on Oct 7. that it was open to a sales of
minority stakes in its assets, but gave no indication of an
impending deal.
Fortescue said it sold its ore at an average of $50 a tonne
over the last quarter, or 91 percent of the 62 percent iron
benchmark price, reflecting its lower grade.
