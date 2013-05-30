MELBOURNE May 30 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group wants to charge Brockman Mining Ltd up
to A$576 million ($554 million) a year to haul iron ore on its
rail line, the first indication of how much miners may have to
pay for rail access.
Brockman is the first miner to test a state code that
requires Fortescue's port and rail arm, The Pilbara
Infrastructure (TPI), to let other miners use its rail line.
Without access to the Fortescue railway, miners including
Brockman, Atlas Iron Ltd and Flinders Mines Ltd
may have to build their own infrastructure, a costly
undertaking that would require raising billions of dollars.
Brockman wants to export up to 20 million tonnes of iron ore
a year for 20 years, starting in 2016.
In response to Brockman's application to the Western
Australia Economic Regulation Authority, TPI proposed a floor
price of A$73.4 million and a ceiling price of A$575.6 million
a year, TPI said in an email to Reuters.
It did not reveal whether those prices were based on only
hauling Brockman's 20 million tonnes of ore or would include
volumes from Fortescue, which would take the total to 175
million tonnes a year.
Officials from Brockman were not immediately available for
comment. Fortescue declined to elaborate on the TPI filing.
At 20 million tonnes a year, the proposal suggests a
transport rate if between A$3.67 and A$28.80 per tonne, much
higher than analysts' expectations.
At 175 million tonnes a year, the proposed rate would be
between A$0.42 and A$3.29 per tonne, roughly in line an estimate
by Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Hope.
"This is potentially a new battlefront for Fortescue," Hope
said.
($1 = 1.0387 Australian dollars)
