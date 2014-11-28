SYDNEY Nov 28 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group, the world's No.4 iron ore miner, said on Friday
it was halving its capital spending for the 2015 financial year
to $650 million but kept its production guidance intact.
Iron ore miners have been grappling with a plunge in prices
as economic growth and construction projects in top consumer
China slow.
Fortescue, one-third owned by its billionaire founder Andrew
Forrest, said it would cut spending by deferring some projects,
reducing exploration and through other efficiencies.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell
below $70 a tonne this month, from above $130 at the start of
the year.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Himani Sarkar)