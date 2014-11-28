* Fortescue still expects to ship 155-160 mln tonnes in FY15
* Says all mines are profitable
(Adds Fortescue comments)
SYDNEY Nov 28 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group, the world's No.4 iron ore miner, said on Friday
it was halving its capital spending for the 2015 financial year
to $650 million but kept its production guidance intact.
Iron ore miners have been grappling with a 50 percent dive
in prices to their lowest in 5-1/2 years as the top producers
have flooded the market with new supply while economic growth
and construction projects in top consumer China have slowed.
Fortescue, one-third owned by its billionaire founder Andrew
Forrest, said it would cut spending by deferring some projects,
reducing exploration and through other efficiencies.
It said it still expects to ship 155 million to 160 million
tonnes of iron ore in the year to June 2015, maximising
production through its existing mines.
"All of our mines are profitable," Fortescue said in an
emailed statement, in which it dismissed a rumour that it was
closing Cloudbreak, one of its four mines, to help weather the
downturn.
Fortescue said it was investigating "alternative ownership
and funding opportunities" for four new iron ore carriers, which
it is due to pay for starting in 2016.
"In the current environment it is prudent to defer investing
additional capital that increases supply into the market," Chief
Executive Nev Power said in a statement.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell
below $70 a tonne this month, from above $130 at the start of
the year. Fortescue's iron ore sells at a discount to the
benchmark due to its lower grade.
Analysts in September estimated Fortescue would be making
losses at prices below $70 a tonne, when the Australian dollar
was trading around 93 U.S. cents. The Australian dollar has
since weakened to 85 U.S. cents, keeping the company above
water.
The company ran into trouble two years ago when it was at
the peak of a massive expansion but has since cut costs as its
output has reached 155 million tonnes a year. It also took
advantage of higher prices to cut debt over the past year by
$3.6 billion to $8.8 billion.
Fortescue's shares have tumbled about 50 percent this year,
in line with iron ore prices. The stock closed at A$2.94 on
Friday, valuing the company at A$9.2 billion ($7.8 billion).
(1 US dollar = 1.1755 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Richard Pullin)