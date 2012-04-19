Shares of Mexico's Cemex up on higher share price target
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
SYDNEY, April 19 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday it was seeing continued strong demand for iron ore from China and was selling all the ore it could produce.
Fortescue earlier said cyclones and heavy rains cut its iron ore shipments 16 percent i n the March quarter to 12.05 m illion tonnes versus the previous quarter, but said it was sticking with near and longer-term production guidance. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
GENEVA, June 9 India has complained to the World Trade Organization that the United States has failed to drop anti-subsidy duties on certain Indian steel products after losing an earlier ruling, a document published by the WTO said on Friday.