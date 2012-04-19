SYDNEY, April 19 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday it was seeing continued strong demand for iron ore from China and was selling all the ore it could produce.

Fortescue earlier said cyclones and heavy rains cut its iron ore shipments 16 percent i n the March quarter to 12.05 m illion tonnes versus the previous quarter, but said it was sticking with near and longer-term production guidance. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)