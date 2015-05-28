SYDNEY May 28 Debt-heavy Australian iron ore
miner Fortescue Metals Group could find willing
investors in Chinese steel mills anxious to ensure multiple
sources of supply for the raw material, a senior Chinese
government official said on Thursday.
Media reports this week said Fortescue - already about 15
percent owned by Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin - has
held talks with Chinese industrial conglomerates CITIC Ltd
and Baosteel Group. Fortescue said only it
was not aware of any parties seeking regulatory approval to take
a stake in the company.
Li Xinchuang, vice secretary general of the China Iron &
Steel Association, said Chinese steel producers were a natural
fit to help Fortescue compete through price cycles with
mega-miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton .
"The key for them is to have a good partner to help them pay
their money back," Li told Reuters on the side of a business
conference.
Fortescue relies almost exclusively on sales to China for
its revenue.
Li predicted the ore price was unlikely to budge much from
its recent price range, averaging between $55-$65 a tonne this
year and would go only slightly higher in 2016.
That's more bullish than Citigroup, whose annual average
price forecast is $40 a tonne over 2016-2018.
Fortescue in April refinanced $2.3 billion of its $9 billion
in gross debt on a third attempt, but was forced to pay a higher
yield amid investor concerns about the state of the iron ore
market.
It is facing repayments of $6.3 billion in 2019 and the
company in recent weeks has reiterated a willingness to consider
fresh investors in its mines or support operations, such as
rails and ports.
Iron ore fell to a decade-low of $46.70 a tonne in April and
even at just above $60 currently, is less than half of last
year's peak.
Fortescue in April said it had improved its total delivered
cost by 17 percent on the prior quarter, and was targeting a
break even price of $39 a tonne.
Li also forecast total Australian iron ore imports to China
in 2015 would rise by 30 million tonnes to 600 million this year
over 2014.
This was not surprising given higher production targets set
by Rio Tinto and BHP this year, as well as Fortescue.
