By James Regan
SYDNEY, March 25 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group called on iron ore miners to cap production in
the hope of reversing a dramatic fall in prices, triggering a
probe by Australia's competition regulator.
Fortescue founder and chairman Andrew Forrest told a
gathering in Shanghai late Tuesday he was happy to challenge
rivals to "cap our production right here and start acting like
grown-ups."
The comments come as a glut of ore, along with slower
Chinese demand growth, has slashed prices, hampering efforts by
the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner to refinance $2.5
billion in debt and sending its shares to six-year lows.
Australian competitors BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto declined to comment, but have consistently
outlined a strategy of ramping up production
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said on Wednesday it would investigate Forrest's remarks.
Australia has penalties of up to 10 years in jail for
individuals involved in cartel behaviour and heavy financial
penalities for companies.
"In general terms, any attempt by Australian businesses to
encourage competitors to restrict outputs is a matter of grave
concern to the ACCC," commission chairman Rod Sims said in a
statement.
Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said Forrest had wanted
to highlight that a "last man standing fight for market share"
would hurt shareholders of all companies and was not in the long
term interests of Australia or iron ore buyers.
"Modern economics sees this strategy of depressing price to
concentrate market share as too expensive to be considered
rational - it destroys value in a similar way to predatory
pricing - and is not in the long run interests of Australia or
our customers," he said.
Forrest said at the business gathering that he was
"absolutely happy to cap my production right now" at 180 million
tonnes. This is 20 million to 25 million tonnes above the
miner's forecast output this year.
If Rio Tinto, BHP and Brazil's Vale also cap
their production "we'll find the iron ore price will go straight
back up to $70, $80, $90 (a tonne)," Forrest said.
Iron ore prices have halved over the past year to stand at
$55.60 .IO62-CNI=SI.
MINERS BOOST OUTPUT
Fortescue, Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP added 234 million tonnes
of iron ore in the past two years - five times yearly U.S.
consumption - and intend to inject another 196 million tonnes by
2020.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh has said iron ore mining
has become a "survival of the fittest" business, where only the
largest producers were likely to prosper.
BHP chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie wrote in The Australian
newspaper in February that he saw no benefit in curtailing
output, which would only "reduce Australian exports, and
Australia's share of the iron ore market".
Fortescue was producing at a rate of 164 million tonnes a
year in the first half of fiscal 2015, slightly ahead of its own
guidance of 155-160 million tonnes, a company spokesman said.
Morgan Stanley on Tuesday cut its rating on Fortescue to
underweight from equal weight, citing reductions in the bank's
iron ore price forecasts. It has a A$1.65 a share price target
on the stock.
Fortescue's shares closed up 1.5 percent at A$2.04 as miners
gained from an overnight rise in iron ore prices.
