(Adds regulator's comments)
MELBOURNE, April 30 Australia's anti-trust
watchdog said on Thursday it will not take any action against
Fortescue Metals Group for comments by its chairman
last month urging bigger rivals to join it in capping iron ore
output to shore up prices.
Fortescue Chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest upset the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in March
after he said at a dinner in Shanghai he was happy to challenge
rivals to "cap our production right here and start acting like
grown-ups".
Forrest's comments came as iron ore prices had sunk below
$55 a tonne, heading toward decade lows amid a glut spawned by
the big four producers, including Fortescue, just as demand
growth in major customer China cooled.
Commission Chairman Rod Sims immediately launched an
investigation and said on Thursday he accepted that the comments
were "hypothetical" and meant to spark a policy debate about the
long-term future of the iron ore industry.
"In deciding not to take further action on the comments that
have been made, the ACCC has taken into account Fortescue's
position that Mr Forrest's comments were made 'off-the-cuff' in
response to audience questions," Sims said in a statement.
However he warned that company executives should understand
that public statements calling for competitors to agree to curb
output or to raise prices "may constitute a serious cartel
offence".
Rival Rio Tinto , the world's no.2 iron ore
miner, dismissed Forrest's comments as "hare-brained".
The commission on Thursday also rejected Forrest's view that
an output cap on iron ore was exempt from cartel rules because
it applied to exports, saying capping output in Austrlaia would
impact both domestic supplies and exports.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)