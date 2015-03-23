* FMG CEO says mines still making good margin

HONG KONG, March 23 Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group on Monday played down worries about the need to refinance its debt, saying its mines are still making money despite a slump in iron ore prices to their lowest level since 2008.

The company had a number of options to refinance, including seeking a new term loan or high yield debt, Chief Executive Nev Power said, the week after the world no.4 iron ore miner scrapped a $2.5 billion bond sale.

Fortescue had hoped to raise the funds to help pay off bonds due in 2017, 2018 and 2019, push out its debt deadlines to the next decade and cut interest costs to help it ride out weak iron ore prices.

But it decided to pull the sale as it would have had to pay interest rates as high as 9 percent.

"We will make sure we consider our options and take a disciplined approach. We don't need to rush," Power said on the sidelines of the mining conference.

"We are still making a reasonably good cash margin. One of the keys is that depending on the iron ore price, we can use cash flow from our operation to continue to repay debt," he told reporters.

Analysts and investors have said by failing to refinance now, Fortescue may have to pay even higher rates later, or may be forced to sell assets or issue new shares to pay off debt, factors that have pushed its shares down to six-year lows.

Power said the company would not do a share sale, adding that the bond market had improved again.

"We want the flexibility to be able to repay and we also want to get the minimum cost of debt that we can," he said.

Iron ore was trading at $55 a tonne on Friday .IO62-CNI=SI, down from highs around $190 a tonne four years ago and the lowest since index pricing was introduced in 2008.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Sonali Paul