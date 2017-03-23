MELBOURNE, March 24 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
, the world's No.4 iron ore miner, will pay down $1
billion in a term loan on March 30, it said on Friday, as it
looks to continue its cost-cutting drive.
The repayment will save it about $38 million in interest
costs and reduce its debt burden to $3.6 billion, with about a
quarter of that due in 2019.
The rapid reduction in debt paves the way for the company to
step up payouts to shareholders, with analysts forecasting a
dividend of 37 cents a share for the year to June 2017, more
than double last year's level, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"We will continue to prioritise free cash flow for debt
reduction, investment in our core iron ore business and returns
to shareholders," Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)