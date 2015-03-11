March 11 Fortescue Metals Group is facing investor pushback on a proposed $2.5 billion term loan slated to refinance existing notes and may have to move it to the high yield bond market, LPC, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are leading the transaction, which also includes a plan to extend the maturity of the company's $4.89 billion term loan to seven years from now, along with the new loan.

Fortescue is looking to refinance three tranches of bonds with the new loan, including $1 billion of 6 percent notes due 2017, $400 million of 6.875 percent notes due 2018 and $700 million of 8.25 percent notes due 2019.

The proposed $2.5 billion term loan is being marketed at Libor plus 425-450 basis points. Pricing on the existing loan would also rise to match the spread on the new loan.

Investors have balked at the pricing, a loan investor said. However, the company seems fairly confident it can get the deal done at the offered terms, which also include a 25 basis point extension fee, and has warned that it could instead go to the bond market, the person said.

Even in a supply-strapped loan market, cash is valuable to holders and investors want to be adequately compensated for the risk.

"Nobody is going gung-ho about a 25 basis point fee and a bump in coupon," the loan investor said.

Fortescue's line of business, iron ore, may not be helping to push the deal through. The world's fourth largest iron-ore producer, like its rivals, has been pummelled by a 57 percent slide in iron ore prices since the beginning of last year to a six-year low.

Analysts expect iron ore prices to remain weak through 2015, as the world's biggest producers have ramped up supply just as demand growth has eased in China, the world's largest consumer of the steel-making ingredient.

If Fortescue opts for the bond market, the company may also have to sweeten terms on its bond deal, a second bond investor said. Fortescue's 8.25 percent 2019 bonds are currently quoted at around 93-94 percent of par on a cash price basis, which yields approximately 10 percent.

"Those yields look interesting and if the price is right, perhaps they could get a bond deal done," the second bond investor said.

Fortescue declined to comment ahead of completing its debt refinancing. Credit Suisse did not immediately return request for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Sierra and Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)