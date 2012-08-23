MELBOURNE Aug 23 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group remained confident about the prospects for a
pick-up in Chinese demand for iron ore after posting a
stronger-than-expected 8 percent rise in second-half profit on
Wednesday.
Net profit for the six months to June rose to $758 million
from $705 million a year earlier, as calculated by Reuters off
full-year figures. Analysts had expected a second-half profit of
$716 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
With iron ore prices having sunk to their lowest levels
since December 2009 on worries about Chinese growth, investors
are nervous Fortescue may face a funding shortfall for its $9
billion project to triple its annual operating rate to 155
million tonnes by July 2013.
Australia's no.3 iron ore miner put on a brave face, saying
it remains confident China's demand for the key steel-making
ingredient will improve later this year as steel output picks up
on the back of government moves to boost infrastructure
spending. Chinese iron ore destocking had taken coverage to a
very low average of 20 days, it said.
Fortescue's shares have slumped by about a third from a high
of A$6.18 in March against a 2 percent gain in the broader
market due to concerns about soft iron ore prices
sapping the miner's capacity to fund its ambitious expansion.
Shares rose 1.5 percent to A$4.21 on Thursday, valuing
founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's holding of about one billion
shares at $4.2 billion.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)