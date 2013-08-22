MELBOURNE Aug 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group reported a 12 percent rise in annual profit,
beating market forecasts as rapid growth in iron ore production
offset weaker prices, and said offers for a stake in its port
and rail unit had failed to meet its targets.
The world no.4 iron ore miner put a minority stake in its
port and rail business, The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), up for
sale last December with the aim of raising around $3 billion to
pay down debt.
The minority stake attracted strong interest, but that was
not good enough, the company said on Thursday.
"While these offers were significant they have not met
Fortescue's objectives for value and terms," it said in its
results announcement.
Net profit rose to $1.75 billion for the year to June from
$1.56 billion a year earlier, ahead of analysts' forecasts
around $1.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fortescue shipped 41 percent more iron ore in the 2013
financial year than a year earlier and is on track to reach a
production rate of 155 million tonnes a year in December.
The $9 billion expansion to triple its output was slowed
last September as Fortescue scrambled to refinance debt and cut
spending when iron ore prices plunged to a three-year low of
$86.70 a tonne.
Prices have since recovered to around $139 and have proven
more resilient than expected despite cooler Chinese growth,
fueling a 44 percent rally in Fortescue's share price over the
past two months. Fortescue's shares last traded at A$4.05.
Fortescue said on Thursday its cash balance was strong
enough to allow it to start repaying debt this year, which it
would do.
"With growth capex effectively done by this year, FMG has
the potential to become a 'cash machine'," Barclays analyst
Ephrem Ravi said in a note last week.
The iron ore price recovery had heightened speculation that
Fortescue would not go ahead with a sale of a minority stake in
its TPI port and rail unit. It said on Thursday it would
continue to look for ways to extract value from TPI.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)