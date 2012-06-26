(Adds details, updates stock price)
MELBOURNE, June 26 Fortescue Metals Group
founder Twiggy Forrest is seeking to buy 60 million
shares or 1.9 percent in the iron-ore miner for about A$294
million ($294 million), dealers said adding the book build by
Morgan Stanley is yet to be completed.
Morgan Stanley was bidding for 60 million shares at around
A$4.90 a share on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning if the full
order was not met, no shares would be bought.
Fortescue shares closed on Monday at A$4.85. One dealer said
a special trade for 1 million shares was put through at A$4.92
on Tuesday morning, but that was not part of the bundle Morgan
Stanley was seeking.
A spokeswoman for Fortescue declined comment as did a
spokesman for Morgan Stanley.
Separately Forrest, who owns 31.6 percent in Fortescue
according to Thomson Reuters data, disclosed in a filing that he
had picked up 12.78 million shares in the open market between
June 20 and June 25.
Fortescue, valued by the market at A$15.1 billion, fell 0.5
percent to $4.825 by 0102 GMT. The broader market was down 0.3
percent.
($1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars)
