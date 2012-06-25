MELBOURNE, June 26 Morgan Stanley is in the
market to buy a 1.9 percent stake in Fortescue Metals Group
on Tuesday at a small premium for an unnamed client,
dealers said.
Media reports said the client was the iron ore miner's
founder, Twiggy Forrest.
The broker was bidding for 60 million shares at around
A$4.90 a share on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning if the full
order was not met, no shares would be bought.
Fortescue shares closed on Monday at A$4.85. One dealer said
a special trade for 1 million shares was put through at A$4.92
on Tuesday morning, but that was not part of the bundle Morgan
Stanley was seeking.
Fortescue spokespeople were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)