HONG KONG, March 21 Fortescue Metals Group could list its magnetite iron ore assets in Hong Kong or Shanghai within two to three years to help fund expansion of the group's iron ore production, but is in no hurry, its chief said on Wednesday.

Fortescue, Australia's no.3 iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , has long said it may float its magnetite assets to help raise capital.

However it is no longer in any rush to raise money after a $2 billion bond sale last week rounded out funding for its plans to triple iron ore production to 155 million tonnes a year by mid-2013.

"We have fully funded our expansion and mining equipment for this current expansion, so there's no necessity for us to do anything in the short term," Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Hong Kong.

"But longer term we would certainly look at that, particularly for our magnetite assets to see if an IPO in the Hong Kong market makes sense for us."

He said the company would consider listing the assets in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

"We would look at both of those markets. We would look to favour Asian markets for that development, but purely and simply beucase that's where we think most of the interest would be," he said.

Magnetite ore is more expensive to produce than hematite ore, which the company is already churning out at a rate of 59 million tonnes a year.

Power said the company could be producing magnetite as early as 2015, but that would depend on whether rail and port capacity was available.

The company has been talking to Aquila Resources about building a new port, Anketell Point, in Western Australia, but Fortescue's timeframe for building the port is further out than Aquila would like.

Power said Fortescue is now more focused on bringing on a deposit, Nyidinghu, that is close to its existing infrastructure, which has pushed out its need for a new port.

Two cyclones in the March quarter had hampered operations, but Power said the company had already returned to producing at 59 million tonnes a year, the same rate it produced at in the December quarter, above its nameplate capacity. (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)