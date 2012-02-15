* Sees strong growth from long-term China demand
* Keeps full-year target at 55 million/t
* First-half profit doubles to $801 mln
* Warns current-quarter shipments hit by cyclone
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australia's Fortescue
Metals Group shrugged off worries about a slowdown in
Chinese demand for iron ore, vowing on Wednesday to stick with
an $8.4 billion mine expansion plan and forecast steady prices
for the steel-making raw material.
Fortescue, which has only been producing ore since 2008,
sells 95 percent of its output to Chinese steel mills, the
world's biggest buyers of iron ore, and plans to nearly treble
production by mid-2013.
Mega producers BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
are also boosting production, leading analysts
to forecast a medium-term glut of iron ore amid signs that
China's super-charged demand growth for the metal is easing.
Spot iron ore prices fell 19 percent in 2011
as China clamped down on liquidity, denting steel demand for
construction, and have have been fairly steady this year around
$140 a tonne.
Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said the company was
counting on China to remain a big buyer in coming years.
"Long term, China's growth is forecast to be stable around
the 9 percent mark and we don't see significant new supply to
come into the market in the short term, and, therefore, expect
the price to remain in that range," he said.
Indian iron ore exports to China were dropping off due to
tariffs and growing demand at home, while domestic Chinese iron
ore ouput was expected to drop off in favour of higher iron
content imported ores, he said.
PROFIT JUMP
Fortescue, Australia's third largest iron ore miner,
reported a half-year net profit of $801 million, more than
double a year ago but below analysts' expectations for a profit
about $840 million, pushing its shares down 1.4 percent in a
firmer overall market.
Fortescue also slightly lowered its forecast for third
quarter output due to a cyclone that interrupted shipping but
held its full-year forecast at 55 million tonnes.
Power declined to comment on speculation that a potential
predator may be building up a stake in the company after a
mystery buyer snapped up at least 2.9 percent of Fortescue's
stock in the last week.
The shares are believed to have been sold by holding group
Leucadia., but analysts downplayed
takeover talk given leading shareholders are seen as unlikely
sellers.
Billionaire Andrew Forrest, who founded Fortescue in 2003,
is the largest shareholder, holding nearly 32 percent of the
company Hunan Valin, a Chinese state-owned
steelmaker is second-ranked, with 14.7 percent.
"It wouldn't be overly bullish for the iron ore price if the
biggest iron ore bull in history decides to sell out of his
biggest iron ore assets," said Hayden Bairstow, an analyst at
CLSA.
IRON ORE DEMAND GROWTH SLOWS
China's steel demand is expected to grow 6 percent in 2012
and 5.8 percent in 2013, down from stunning 12.8 percent
compound annual growth during 2008-11, according to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch forecasts.
This would represent an extra 40 million tonnes of ore.
Power said Fortescue was sticking with a construction
program underway to nearly triple production to 155 million
tonnes a year after securing funding last October.
Australia supplies about 43 percent of China's iron ore
imports, with most coming from BHP, Rio and Fortescue.
Rio Tinto last week earmarked $3.4 billion to expand iron
ore mining in Australia, and expects its iron ore production in
Australia to reach 230 million tonnes by the end of this quarter
and 283 million by the end of calendar 2013.
BHP Billiton, which trails rival Rio Tinto in iron ore
production in Australia, is boosting annual shipments by 100
million tonnes to 260 million tonnes by the middle of the
decade.