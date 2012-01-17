SYDNEY Jan 17 Fortescue Metals Group December-quarter iron ore production rose 19 percent from the previous quarter to 14.8 million tonnes as it continued to expand in Australia, beating its own guidance, the company said on Tuesday.

Fortescue, Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner after Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , also said it sold its iron ore at an average CFR price of $122 per dry tonne between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The company had previously provided December quarter production guidance of 13.5-14 million tonnes.

The total shipment figure includes ore transported by Fortescue from other mining companies.