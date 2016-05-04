* Fortescue sees stable iron ore price
By James Regan
SYDNEY, May 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group
expects iron ore prices to stabilise finally as China
walks a fine line to curb market speculation that has triggered
a recent run-up in iron ore futures, the miner's chief executive
said on Wednesday
Iron ore has galloped up 45 percent so far this year, after
contracting by just as much over 2015, as everyone from
professional investors to students bet on a seesawing market on
platforms such as the Dalian Commodity Exchange.
There were about $330 billion in iron ore futures trades on
the exchange in April, where turnover was up 186 percent from
April 2015.
"The Chinese government wants more market forces to drive
the economy and they are encouraging those processes," Fortescue
CEO Nev Power said.
"But on the other hand, they do not want it to get out of
control," he said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would not
allow the futures market to become a "hot-bed" for speculators
and last week urged domestic commodity exchanges to curb
excessive speculation.
"That speculative trading had become very high volume and
that is not in the best interest of the industry," Power said,
adding that Fortescue welcomed China's efforts to cool the
markets.
Power said trouble started in 2010 when iron ore miners and
buyers switched from fixing prices once a year to index trading.
"Dalian came on with the intent of providing a market for
users and producers to get price certainty ... Instead it's
become quite a speculative market," he said.
"We are pleased to see the Chinese government starting to
say this is not designed to be a highly speculative exchange. We
want producers and users to be the main participants," he said.
Power said he expected some volatility to continue in iron
ore trading, but because much of the world's higher cost
production was eliminated by last year's low prices, supply and
demand fundamentals were starting to exert greater influence.
Power said Fortescue, the world's fourth-biggest iron ore
miner, was digging and shipping ore at an average cost of around
$30 a tonne, about half the current benchmark spot price.
That puts Fortescue's costs near par with those of its three
bigger competitors, Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton.
Power said cheaper freighter rates due to lower fuel prices
were partly responsible for lowering the company's operating
costs.
"Twelve months ago the cost to ship iron ore from Australia
to China would have been $8 or $9 a tonne, but recently it's
been below $3 and is now still only $4.50 a tonne," he said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul
in MELBOURNE and Manolo Serapio Jr in MANILA; Editing by Tom
Hogue)