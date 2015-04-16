SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday its break even cost for mining iron ore was $39 a tonne, including interest and sustaining capital expenditure, signaling it was operating in the black at current market prices.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China - Fortescue's main market - is currently at $49.70 a tonne, down about 60 percent from a year ago. .IO62-CNI=SI

Capital expenditure in fiscal 2016 will be limited to ensure existing operations remain sustainable and will not add any new production capacity, Fortescue said in its third-quarter operations report.

Fortescue was up 4.5 percent to A$1.94 in early trading. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)