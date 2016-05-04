MELBOURNE May 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group expects iron ore prices to stabilise as China
takes steps to curb market speculation, which triggered a recent
run-up the price of iron ore futures, the miner's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"The Chinese government wants more market forces to drive
the economy and they are encouraging those processes," Fortescue
CEO Nev Power told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"On the one hand the Chinese government wants to drive the
economy with that process. But on the other hand, they do not
want it to get out of control," he said.
Iron ore prices have jumped more than 45 percent since the
start of the year on the back of a pick-up in demand from
Chinese steel mills and futures' speculation, but major iron ore
producers have said they expect prices to fall back later this
year due to oversupply.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)