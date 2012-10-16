SYDNEY Oct 16 Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group expects to make a decision on whether to ramp up
production to its original 155 million tonne per annum target by
the end of December, Chief Executive Nev Power said.
Fortescue, the world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner, in
September scaled back plans to annual capacity of 115 million
tonnes as a slide in world iron ore prices to under $87 a tonne
coincided with a mounting debt pile.
This week, the miner completed a $5 billion deal to
restructure and increase its debt and lending facilities to more
than $12 billion. It said it would look to raise production to
its original target by restarting the production on its Kings
deposit, depending on market conditions.
Iron ore prices have recovered to around $115 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI and Power said he expected it to climb to around
$120 a tonne and remain there for the next year. That price
would support expansion of the Kings deposit, which could be in
production by August, 2013.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)